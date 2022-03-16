FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — The Frisco police and fire departments have released a video with tips on how to prevent home burglaries and how to be safe while staying at a rental home.

Here are the tips on how to prevent home burglaries:

Install solid metal or hardwood doors as well as a deadbolt lock

Keep garage doors closed and locked

Secure sliding doors and windows

Purchase a burglar alarm and door bell camera

Leave lights on or set timers for lights while you’re away

Work with your neighbors to keep an eye on each other’s homes

Here are tips to keep you safe while staying in a rental home:

Check to see if there are working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors outside each bedroom and on every floor of the home

Make sure there is a floor plan posted noting all escape routes and exits that provides emergency contact information

Check that all doors and windows that lead outside are able to be opened

Set up a meeting place outside the home that is a safe distance away

Make sure everyone knows how to call 911