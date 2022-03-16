FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — The Frisco police and fire departments have released a video with tips on how to prevent home burglaries and how to be safe while staying at a rental home.
Here are the tips on how to prevent home burglaries:
- Install solid metal or hardwood doors as well as a deadbolt lock
- Keep garage doors closed and locked
- Secure sliding doors and windows
- Purchase a burglar alarm and door bell camera
- Leave lights on or set timers for lights while you’re away
- Work with your neighbors to keep an eye on each other’s homes
Here are tips to keep you safe while staying in a rental home:
- Check to see if there are working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors outside each bedroom and on every floor of the home
- Make sure there is a floor plan posted noting all escape routes and exits that provides emergency contact information
- Check that all doors and windows that lead outside are able to be opened
- Set up a meeting place outside the home that is a safe distance away
- Make sure everyone knows how to call 911