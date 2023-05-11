DALLAS(KDAF)—There is a small chance of rain this morning but will increase on Friday in the afternoon to a possible severe thunderstorm. We could also experience large hail and tornadoes also, please prepare for alternative routes.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Storm chances increase late Friday as an upper-level disturbance moves across the region, with the best thunderstorm chances being along and west of I-35. Storms will approach from both the west and northwest late Friday afternoon, then possibly organize into one or two lines of storms Friday evening. Some storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. The tornado threat is pretty low, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Storms will shift slowly south and east overnight, shifting the primary concern to heavy rain and localized flooding. Activity should exit to the south late Friday night or Saturday morning”.

The storm will be arriving this Friday, later in the afternoon, once in effect we could experience flooding from heavy rain and strong winds.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Morning fog will dissipate around midday today, giving way to partly sunny skies and warm weather for this afternoon. Thunderstorms to our west will weaken as they approach but still may produce gusty winds and lightning west of I-35 before dissipating. A slight chance of storms will linger tonight primarily north of I-20, with better storm chances arriving as we get into the afternoon hours on Friday”.

Make sure to watch your local forecast to watch for flooded areas due to heavy rain. The rain could also lead into the weekend after Friday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Rain chances will increase late Friday into the weekend across North and Central Texas. Locally heavy rain may cause flooding issues in some areas west of I-35. The flood risk will peak Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Most likely rainfall totals over the weekend range from around 1-2″ east of I-35 to 2-4″ west of I-35. The chance of measuring at least 3.0 inches of rain over the weekend is highest for portions of western North and Central Texas (especially near and west of US-281) with lesser amounts the further east you go. Continue to monitor the forecast over the next couple of days for updates”

Mother’s Day weekend will be rainy and have some parts of North Texas with severe weather. The temperatures will be in the low 60s and increase to the 70s and 80s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “An unsettled, humid, seasonal, and at times wet Mother’s Day weekend is in store for the area, with a few severe storms and locally heavy rainfall especially those in the higher terrain of our far western counties. On the bright side, it will help the drought and fire weather conditions. Otherwise, lows will be in the 60s with highs primarily between 75 and 85 degrees”.