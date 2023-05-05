DALLAS(KDAF)— Temperatures this morning were in the low 70s but will rise during the afternoon. From 3 p.m. until 10 p.m., there is a high chance of storms. We can expect large hail and flash flooding throughout North Texas.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Another round of isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected from mid-afternoon through midnight again today. Some of these storms will become severe with large hail and damaging winds. Slow-moving storms and localized instances of heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding. Timing for showers and storms is between 3 pm and 11 pm”.

North Texas will have a stronger threat of severe storms coming this weekend which will be followed by strong winds and tornados.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The threat of strong to severe storms continues this weekend along a dry line. If storms develop, expect storms to quickly become severe, then shift east through the afternoon/evening. The greatest threat will be large to very large hail, followed by damaging winds and a tornado or two. Make sure to remain weather aware!

The weather coming up the next following week will have more chances for thunderstorms and temperatures in the upper 80s

NWS Fort Worth said, “The active weather pattern will continue into next week with nearly daily opportunities for thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Warm temperatures are expected each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.