DALLAS(KDAF)— This morning, North Texas is getting warmer weather this morning and tomorrow. Temperatures will be in the 80s and increase to the 90s in the afternoon. This week, there will be heavy rainfall starting Wednesday until Friday, which could lead to flooding.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Very warm, humid, breezy, and at times wet weather is expected early this week, especially on Tuesday. Temperatures will remain above average with highs well into the 80s, with even lower-mid 90s northwest zones this afternoon. Very low rain and storm chances are anticipated later today into tonight, but most will not see any rainfall. Possibly an isolated risk for a strong to severe storm across far western North & Central Texas through by this evening. A cut-off upper system over South-Central and Southeast Texas will increase rain and storm chances on Tuesday. Severe weather is not expected, but Central Texas may see localized very heavy rainfall and instances of flooding late in the day and into Tuesday evening.

Starting Wednesday, It is expected to rain heavily and there will be storms. The rest of the week after Tuesday is expected to bring heavy rain, which can cause flooding. Make sure you find alternative routes and watch out for traffic.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A warm, muggy, and wet extended forecast is in store for North and Central Texas as daily chances for showers and storms are expected through the weekend. By late this week, flooding will become more of a concern, so make sure to check back frequently for updates on rainfall totals and the flood threat”.