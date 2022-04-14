DALLAS (KDAF) — U.S. Army Special Jason Wheeler and his family have settled into their specially-adapted, smart home in Copper Canyon, free of charge.

Wednesday, the Tunnels to Towers Foundation welcomed Wheeler and his family into their new, mortgage-free residence in Copper Canyon.

North Texas veteran, family to get mortgage-free smart home

Wheeler joined the Navy in 1991 and served as a firefighter on the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier during the Gulf War. He was honorably discharged in 1993, but re-enlisted after the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.