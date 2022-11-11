DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s Veterans Day, and North Texas Helpful Honda deals are giving back in a big way to our nation’s vets and military members with free gas.

Helpful Honda members are visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.

They will be pumping $5,000 of free gas each day for the first 100 drivers to show up. Free gas will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis. Veterans and military members must present a valid I.D.

Here are the dates, times and locations of where North Texas Helpful Honda members will be pumping free gas:

Thursday, Nov. 10 // Dallas (10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

Friday, Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day) // Euless, Irving (10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

To learn where you can get free gas, visit them on Facebook!