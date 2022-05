DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas-based alternative band The Unlikely Candidate’s new album Panther Island is out now.

Thursday, May 19, the band threw a celebration party in Fort Worth to commemorate the release of the album.

Our CW33 crew showed up and can attest there were many celebrations to be had. For more information on the band, read below.

READ: North Texas-based band ‘The Unlikely Candidates’ celebrating album debut in Fort Worth































































Photo provided to CW33 courtesy Zach Burns