DALLAS(KDAF)— We’re thrilled to share that the Giraffe Herd at the Dallas Zoo has grown.

The Dallas Zoo announced the 131-pound giraffe calf was born on Sunday, March 19.

According to the zoo, Chrystal and the baby, whose name hasn’t yet been announced, are doing well. Before making their public appearance, the zoo is giving mom and baby time to bond.

DallasZoo tweeted “Both mom and baby are doing well. This sweet girl is very attached to her mom and follows her everywhere. We’re giving them all the time they need to bond privately behind the scenes. Stay tuned to find out when this little lady is ready to go out on habitat”.

Click through the photos to see the bundle of joy or watch the video above.