DALLAS (KDAF) — A baby elephant has been born at the Dallas Zoo!

The Dallas Zoo in Texas released its first images on Wednesday, March 8, of a baby male elephant that was born at the zoo on Sunday, February 26.

The footage released by the Dallas Zoo shows the infant African elephant bonding with its mother and rolling around on the grass.

The elephant weighed 290 pounds at the time of its birth, said zoo officials. Its name would be announced the following week, they added.