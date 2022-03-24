Cuteness advisory: What you are about to see is incredibly cute and heartwarming and may bring you to tears, readers discretion is advised

DALLAS (KDAF) — Here is some wholesome news from Community ISD as we draw near the end of the week. A child at Leland Edge Middle Schoo in Nevada, TX received a surprise she will never forget.

According to a video on the district’s Twitter page, Sgt. Amr Adel Allam has been deployed overseas since June 2021, and was not expected to return home for another month by his daughter Yolonda.

“My heart’s beating a lot faster now. It’s been a while. I miss her so much,” Sgt. Allam said as he was waiting outside the door of Yolonda’s classroom ready to give her a surprise visit at school.

The reveal, you’ll just have to see for yourself. Welcome back, Sgt. Allam!

Video courtesy Community ISD