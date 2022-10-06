DALLAS (KDAF) — The time is almost here, the dating show that has taken the country by storm is about to air its third season, and this time it’s showcasing Dallas singles that will attempt to see if love can truly be blind. “Get ready! Yee haw, baby,” Love Is Blind is back.

30 new singles will be looking for love on your screens come October 19th and while we can hardly wait, we wanted to help you know who will be diving into this love experiment. These Dallas singles will follow in the footsteps of the Chicago & Atlanta singles from seasons past, while also paving their own love highway.

Without further ado, let’s meet the cast! “Naturally, those pods will be filled with 30 singles taking a risk and hoping to fall in love, sight unseen, though only a handful will ultimately get engaged without ever laying eyes on their beloveds. It takes a very special cast to jump into Love Is Blind heart-first, and this group is unforgettable,” Netflix says.

The Men

Tony, 34, Medical Device Sales Rep

Dakota, 29, Aerospace Engineer

Brennon, 32, Water Treatment Engineer

Zach, 29, Med School/Interior Quality Control Manager

Dale, 32, Cybersecurity Student

Simmer, 27, Director of Marketing Technology

Nash, 34, Realtor

Cole, 27, Realtor

Anthony, 33, Attorney

Matt, 28, Private Charter Sales Executive

Bartise, 27, Senior Analyst

Sikiru “SK”, 34, Data Engineer

Andrew, 30, Director of Operations

DaVonte, 29, Fitness Development Coach

Julian, 34, Managing Director of Operations

The Women

Ashley, 29, Chiropractor

Kalekia, 31, ICU Nurse Practioner

Brannigan, 35, Critical Care Nurse

Nancy, 32, Real Estate Investor

Chelsey, 27, Customer Success Manager

Colleen, 26, Ballet Dancer/Digital PR Strategist

Charita, 35, Makeup Artist

Valerie, 35, Dermatologist

Amanda, 31, Stylist

Zanab, 32, Realtor

Raven, 29, Pilates Instructor

Alexa, 27, Insurance Agency Owner

Jess, 30, Senior Event Producer

Loren, 36, Medical Device Rep

Kim, 30, Teacher/Coach

Check out the official trailer below!

Netflix explains, “Love Is Blind is a dating show in which people choose to marry someone they’ve never met in person. As in previous seasons, singles get to know potential matches in sequestered pods, where they can only hear their date’s voice. All physical identifiers are hidden behind a glowing blue wall. Some leave the experiment solo. Others get engaged in the pods and meet once they’ve already agreed to marriage. When their love leaves the safety of the pods and is tested in the real world, will they still say “I do”?”