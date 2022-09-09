DALLAS (KDAF) — The Aledo Bearcats clinched victory over the Justin Northwest Texans this Thursday, Sept. 8, ending the game with a 49-20 lead.

Sideline reporter Chris Mycoskie got a chance to do a half-time interview with Northwest ISD Executive Director of Athletics Joel Johnson. Here is what they talked about.

What have you enjoyed about the way you’ve seen Bill Poe work with these young men tonight?

“You know, Coach Poe has been the coach here for nine years now and has just established himself as a great coach in the program. He’ll have them ready to go. The highs are never too high with Coach Poe and the lows are never too low and even though tonight looks like it’ll be a low moment, he’ll have them ready to go. It’s the first game of the district. It’s a nine-team district so there are plenty of games left. And, I know he’ll have them ready to go for the rest of the year.”

The volleyball teams in your district are doing incredibly well. Let’s start with the Lady Texans, they’ll start district play tomorrow.

“They start tomorrow. They had a really great season last year. And they’ve just picked up this year right where they left off last year. They came back two weekends ago from a San Marcos tournament which they won for their fifth consecutive year. There are lots of great players on the team. Coach Chandler does an outstanding job leading that program. Very very high expectations for them.

Byron Nelson and volleyball teams. It’s kind of amazing they’ve already been able to play 26 matches but when you go to these weekend tournaments and you play three-or-four times a day, they’ve got up to a 25-1 record already. Amazing things happening on that campus.

“High expectations as always with Byron Nelson volleyball, coming off two or three years ago winning a state championship. They had a little bit of a down year last year, but they are right back where they started and also start district play tomorrow night. The same goes for Byron Nelson volleyball, we look forward to them having a great run in district and hopefully a deep run in the playoffs.”

Let’s close out the expectation for Byron Nelson football as they go to Braswell and their new stadium tomorrow night.

“It’s going to be an exciting night tomorrow over there. It’s going to be a good game. Byron Nelson football came into the season with very high expectations. They played 13 games last year. Not a lot of people thought they would do that. And returned a lot of players, really good, skilled kids. And, they have started the year off just like we thought they would. But a big test to Mark Braswell because I’ve seen Braswell play and they’re very skilled too. So it should be a great game.”

Watch the full interview with Joel Johnson in the video player above.