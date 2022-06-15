DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime is here in North Texas with temperatures well in the 90s and even reaching into the 100s some days. One of the best ways to beat the heat while staying outside is a good ole fashioned pool day.

Take it from the experts, Fort Worth Zoo’s baby elephant Brazos along with his friend Belle was seen enjoying some pool time together this week and the video couldn’t be more adorable.

The zoo said, “Brazos and Belle have been quite the swimming duo lately. Safe to say we have a water baby on our hands!”

Be sure to stay cool and hydrated out there. As always, be sure to keep having fun like our elephant friends over at the Fort Worth Zoo!