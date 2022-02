DALLAS (KDAF) — Animals at the Dallas Zoo were able to weather the winter storm the first week of February brought Texas.

Now, it looks like some of the zoo’s residents are having some much-needed fun in the sun. The zoo shared some video of Tendaji, one of its elephants playing in some mud on Monday morning.

” What do you do when all the snow melts? Well, if you’re Tendaji, you play in the mud!”