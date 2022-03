DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Police Department is hosting the honorary swearing-in ceremony for 10-year-old Devarjaye ‘DJ’ Daniel.

DJ has a terminal brain and spine cancer and wants to raise awareness about childhood cancer by becoming an honorary officer.

Dallas Love Field Airport gave DJ a shoutout on Twitter, saying, “Please know it’s our honor to have you here in Dallas! 💙”

Click here to be taken to the department’s live stream of the ceremony on their Facebook page.