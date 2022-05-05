DALLAS (KDAF) — We know that Star Wars Day is over, but you have to watch this adorable video that DFW Airport posted to their Twitter yesterday afternoon.

DFW Airport got into the holiday spirit yesterday and some of their therapy dog volunteers dressed up in their best Star Wars-themed outfits and filmed themselves treating travelers to some big smiles.

In the tweet, officials said, “For #StarWarsDay, some of our therapy dog volunteers dressed up and went all out to bring a smile to travelers’ faces — no Jedi mind trick required.”

To watch the full video, click here.