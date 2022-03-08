DALLAS (KDAF) — Will O’ Wisp was chosen as a top 10 finalist for Cadbury’s 2022 Bunny Tryouts. Watch her adorable tryout video here.

Here is her official description according to Cadbury’s website.

“Will O’ Wisp is a two year old white polydactyl cat (she has thumbs)! She was rescued about two years ago as a little kitten. She had to have most of her tail amputated due to gangrene as a young kitten but that doesn’t stop her from parkouring around her home and sprinting on her wheel. She is a bunny in spirit as her favorite treats are spinach and brussel sprouts. So watch out for your salad!” Cadbury’s website.