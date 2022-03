DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s up for a tiger cub update from the Dallas Zoo on Wednesday?

Well, if you’ve clicked into this article, you are that’s for sure. The Zoo says its newest tiger cubs Nety and Rudi were able to explore the tiger habitat all on their lonesome recently.

“TIGER CUB-DATE: Nety & Rudi got to explore the full tiger habitat all by themselves recently! They loved playing and stalking in the bamboo, wrestling, and just doing cute tiger cub things,” the Dallas Zoo wrote in a tweet.