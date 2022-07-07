DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always touching to watch retiring police officers do their last call, and as Americans, honoring the men and women who serve our communities is a no-brainer. That no-brainer also extends to all the brave doggos and animals out there that also serve.

That’s exactly what the Dallas Police Department did on Wednesday afternoon as they retired one of their beloved K-9s that has served Dallas Love Field Airport as well as other communities in the Dallas area.

The department posted an adorable video of Marco, as he enjoys a VERY-MUCH deserved pup-cake, “Today we retire Marco after 7 years of faithful service. During his career he has served as a viable asset to the department, surround communities, state and federal entities, and the Dallas Love Field Airport. Thank you for your service!”