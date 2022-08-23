DALLAS (KDAF) — When a Dallas Cowboys legend calls upon the fanbase, they listen. When Cowboys legendary wide receiver Michael Irvin asks for the fanbase’s help, they run to attention.

We’ll see that come statement become true on Thursday at The Star in Frisco as Irvin asks Cowboys Nation to show up and show out to help take over ESPN’s First Take talk show with Stephen A. Smith.

The Cowboys tweeted, “#CowboysNation @michaelirvin88 NEEDS YOU to take over ESPN @FirstTake this Thursday at @thestarinfrisco! Help him show @stephenasmith what #DC4L is all about! The show is free & open to the public! For more information, visit bit.ly/3Arwk7B.”

On August 25, the legend that is Irving will be squaring off against the “biggest Cowboy hater in the world, Stephen A. Smith on First Take.” Later on, in the video posted to Twitter he said, “This is our time, we will show him, this is our house!”