DALLAS (KDAF)— Baby Elephant doo-doo, doo-doo! Baby Elephant doo-doo, doo-doo, Happy Birthday Travis!

Travis, the baby elephant, turned 1 month old, on March 23 and is already able to participate in National Bubble Week! National Bubble week is from March 20-27.

Travis spent his birthday enjoying the sun and drinking water from a puddle.

Fort Worth Zoo said, “Travis is becoming more independent, already using his trunk to pick things up (and blow bubbles after a recent rainstorm) and growing every day.”

The baby elephant now weighs 315 pounds. Who knew that elephants grew up so quickly? They’ll be asking for their own car keys soon!

Due to the recent cold weather, he’s not out for public viewing and swimming lessons have been postponed, but Fort Worth Zoo said they are excited for everyone to meet him.