FORT WORTH (KDAF) — Here is your daily dose of cuteness! It seems like everyone in North Texas is feeling the heat, including animals at the Fort Worth Zoo.

The Fort Worth Zoo has posted an adorable video to Twitter of baby elephant Brazos taking its first swim.

Brazos is a seven-month-old baby elephant at Fort Worth Zoo. Weighing more than 700 pounds this ‘little’ guy spends his days exploring and venturing away from his mom, which is apparent in this video.

Zoo officials say he can even lie down on command for zookeepers to get a good look at his belly and the bottoms of his feet.