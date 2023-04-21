DALLAS(KDAF)— It’s a dream come true for three Allen Americans hockey fans.

The CW33 and Allen Americans Hockey Ticket Grand Prize Winner was selected. Mark DeGoerge got a chance to take a picture with the President of the Allen Americans Hockey Club, Johnny Mydra, and CW33 Account Executive Steve Goffan. Currently, Allen Americans are in the playoffs, make sure you don’t miss a thing and purchase your tickets now.

Allen Americans Hockey recognized Army Lieutenant Colonel, Matthew C. Miletich, and a 3rd grader, Ryder Molepske-Eoff.

The Allen Americans Rep Lamp Foundation team up with the hockey team to recognize Molepske-Eoff. Ryder signed a one-day contract to become a member of the hockey team. Allen Americans Coach Costello said he noticed Ryder’s strength and determination and wasted no time recruiting him.

Allen Americans and CW33 Patriot of the Game LTC Miletich was selected for the final game of the regular season. LTC Miletich is a role model to many, demonstrating the values of commitment, integrity, and service to his country and community.