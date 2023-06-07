KDAF (DALLAS) — Frisco is highly anticipating the grand opening of this food conglomerate that will serve all-natural frozen yogurt, juice, and an automated pizza shop.

Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox will be introducing a range of options ready to satisfy the tastebuds of those that come for the experience. The shop will include a robot that you will be able to watch make your pizza as well as a self-serve section for frozen yogurt.

Red Mango + Pizza Jukebox rendering

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Red Mango and Pizza Jukebox and take a step into the future of culinary innovation,” BRIX Holdings CEO Sherif Mityas. “We invite the Frisco community to join us in this exciting celebration and experience all the amazing flavors this concept has to offer. Make sure to come out, win some prizes and indulge in the wide variety of delicious options, all while supporting a great cause.”

The shop will be located inside the Walmart, at 16066 Texas 121 in Frisco. The grand opening will take place on June 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 20 attendees will win free Red Mango or Pizza Jukebox for an entire year.

So make sure to follow Red Mango’s social media to get the latest updates before the grand opening.