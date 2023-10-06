The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — From now to October 31, you can watch cult-favorite movies under the stars with a skyline view of downtown Fort Worth.

Rooftop Cinema Club, set on the terrace of the Renaissance Worthington Hotel, is showing scary movies in time for spooky season, including Scream, Hocus Pocus, Halloween, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Nope, and more.

Arrive early to take in the sunset over the horizon, enjoy lawn games like corn hole and giant jenga, and stop by the concession stand to treat yourself to some movie snacks.

They even offer dog-friendly “wooftop” events, so you can bring your furry friends to special screenings.

Check out what’s showing and grab your tickets here.