FORT WORTH (KDAF) — We love to have some fun here in North Texas and look no further than two of Fort Worth’s finest as they play some one-on-one on TCU’s court ahead of the start of March Madness.

The two officers created a stellar video on social media of some gnarly shots on TCU’s campus. They welcome March Madness fans to Fort Worth as the city will host some first and second round games of the NCAA Tournament and also give a shoutout to the home team Horned Frogs as they’re set to take on Seton Hall Friday night.

Have fun, be safe and enjoy March Madness!