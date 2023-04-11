BEAUTY EDITOR JOANNA BUTLER— As we roll in the hot and humid! Our good hair days are rolling out!

Joanna Butler stops by CW33 studios to showcase an Eco-Friendly Hair Care product ‘Rhyme & Reason’.

Butler said “The haircare brand Rhyme & Reason has a huge collection of amazing shampoos, conditioners, and treatments. All of the products are contained in 100% recycled packaging with more than 90% naturally derived ingredients.

The haircare line is popular right now on TikTok and was designed for people with naturally wavy hair. The hair products are vegan and PETA-certified sulfate-free.

Keeping true to its eco-friendly mission, the packaging is made out of 100% recycled plastic and 100% recyclable. Plus it’s only $8.99 at Target or their website.