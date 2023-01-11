DALLAS (KDAF) — The North Texas region is still feeling the TCU loss from Monday night but is moving forward to next Monday’s Dallas Cowboys NFL Playoff game, and to get in the spirit, someone right outside Dallas-Fort Worth won some serious lottery money.

The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize All Or Nothing ticket from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in North Texas, “A $250,000 winning top prize ticket for the night #AllOrNothing drawing was sold in #Springtown!”

This ticket was able to match all 12 of the winning numbers from the Jan. 10 night drawing and those numbers were 1, 2, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, and 22.

It was sold at Springtown Kwik Stop #2 on North Main in the city of Springtown; the ticket was a Quick Pick. In total, there were nearly 6,000 winners throughout the state who won as little as $2 and as much as $250K.