DALLAS (KDAF) — No matter if it’s rain or sunshine, it’s always a good day to be alive and that’s true with the holiday season, and of course, winning a couple of thousand dollars couldn’t hurt.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in North Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Irving! #TexasLottery#Texas.”

This big winning ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the November 22 drawing; the numbers were 7, 21, 29, 31, and 35. It was sold at a Carl Road Shell on East Airport Freeway in the city of Irving.

In case you were curious, the ticket was a Quick Pick. In total for this drawing there were over 24,000 winners throughout the state.