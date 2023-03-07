DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Mavericks will need to pick up the winning pace in March to ensure their spot in the NBA Playoffs, and if they take after some Texas Lottery players, winning can come in droves.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Monday’s drawing was sold in North Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #GrandPrairie! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the March 6 drawing which were 8, 11, 13, 17, and 25. It was sold at Glad Mart Store on Belt Line Road in Grand Prairie; the ticket was a Quick Pick.

In total, there were nearly 3,000 winners that won at least $15.