DALLAS (KDAF) — The winning keeps on happening in North Texas alongside the Dallas Cowboys and the College Football Playoff-bound TCU Horned Frogs a top-prize Texas Lottery winning ticket was sold around North Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Mesquite! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers to notch Cash Five’s top prize of $25K; those winning numbers were 7, 8, 18, 23, and 24.

It was sold at Logwood Enterprises Inc. on Military Parkway in the city of Mesquite and this ticket was a Quick Pick. There were over 25,000 winners throughout the state from the Dec. 13 drawing.