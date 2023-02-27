DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Dallas Mavericks lost to the LeBron-led Los Angeles Lakers over the weekend, there was still some serious winning by way of the lottery in North Texas.

The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday night’s drawing was sold in Dallas-Fort Worth, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Plano! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball and chose the Power Play option to notch the $2M payday. The winning numbers from the Feb. 25 drawing were 11, 24, 58, 66, and 67 with the Powerball 26.

It was sold at RaceTrac on State Highway 121 in the city of Plano; this ticket was a QuickPick. The next drawing is set for Feb. 27 with a jackpot of $131 million which has a cash value of $66.9 million.