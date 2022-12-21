DALLAS (KDAF) — All eyes are glued on the Dallas Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs to see if they can continue their success moving into their respective playoffs, but some wandering eyes could be looking at Central Texas after a huge lottery win.

The Texas Lottery reports a $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Central Texas, “A $1 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #MegaMillions drawing was sold in #RoundRock!”

This secondary prize-winning ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Mega Ball to notch the seven-figure victory. The winning numbers for the December 20 drawing were 3, 4, 33, 36, and 52 with the Mega Ball 17.

It was sold at Luck Zone on Palm Valley Boulevard in the city of Round Rock; the ticket was not a Quick Pick. In total, there were over 75,000 winners from this drawing that won at least $2 in the state of Texas.

The next drawing is set for December 23 with a jackpot of $510 million which has a cash value of $266.8 million.