DALLAS (KDAF) — After the rain and colder weather North Texas saw this past weekend, National Weather Service Fort Worth says to expect some warmer temperatures throughout the workweek with more rain chances next weekend.

Officials say North Texas will experience a warming trend through the week with Friday seeing highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

However, expect more rain and storms by the weekend.

