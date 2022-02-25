DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be cold in North Texas Friday morning as winter weather made its way back in town during the middle of the week but warmer temperatures and some sunshine can be found in the afternoon hours according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The center suggests North Texans dress warmly when heading out of the door for work or whatever you have planned on Friday but to be aware that some warmer temperatures will make their way to the area in the afternoon.

“Brrr 🥶 it’s cold out there this morning! Make sure you are dressed warm as you head out the door. The good news is this afternoon will be notably warmer than the last few days with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s,” NWS Fort Worth said.