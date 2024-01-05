The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It might be cold and dreary outside, but JINYA Ramen Bar is heating things up. With meat-based and vegan options, you’re sure to find something you’ll love on the menu.

Check out these highlighted dishes:

Chicken Wonton Ramen : Heartwarming chicken broth, wonton, spinach and green onion. Served with thin noodles.

: Heartwarming chicken broth, wonton, spinach and green onion. Served with thin noodles. Tonkatsu Black : Soulful pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nori dried seaweed, seasoned egg*, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion and spicy sauce. Served with thin noodles.

: Soulful pork broth, pork chashu, kikurage, green onion, nori dried seaweed, seasoned egg*, garlic chips, garlic oil, fried onion and spicy sauce. Served with thin noodles. Spicy Vegan Creamy Ramen: Creamy vegetable broth, tofu, onion, green onion, spinach, crispy onion, garlic chips, garlic oil, chili oil and sesame seeds. Served with thick noodles.