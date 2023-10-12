The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday will be warm and cloudy, with highs in the upper 80s, before a cold front comes through the region on Friday.

The National Weather Service reported, “Today will be warm and breezy with temperatures in the mid 80s across most of the area. Locations west of Highway 281 could see high temperatures peak in the low to mid 90s. The next strong cold front will push through the region during the day Friday. Breezy northwest winds will bring cooler temperatures to North Texas with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s expected north of I-20. Elsewhere can expect afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.”