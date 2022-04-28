DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a warm and breezy Thursday in North Texas with highs ranging in the low-to-mid 80s. Morning clouds will fade as the afternoon sets in.

Winds from the south will increase in the afternoon to around 15-20 mph with gusts of high mph possible.

If any storms do develop, they will be along a dryline in the late afternoon and would remain west of the region.

