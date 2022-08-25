DALLAS (KDAF) — It looks like it’s going to be a warm day in North Texas with no highs in the triple-digits around the region with some areas not seeing highs break into the 90s. NWS Fort Worth says isolated chances for storms in eastern Central Texas.

The center said, “Highs will reach the upper 80s to mid 90s today with isolated storms possible across eastern Central Texas.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

We all know you want to solidify your weekend plans as soon as possible and it seems NWS Fort Worth knows that too as they’ve shared a look at the North Texas weekend weather. Small chances on Saturday and Sunday with more of a chance for storms on Monday.

The center said, “Storm chances will steadily creep upward into next week with temperatures near or slightly below normal. Most areas won’t receive rainfall this weekend, but rain chances will increase to 40- 50% through the middle of next week.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas