DALLAS (KDAF) — It will be a dry and warm Thursday in North Texas as temperatures are forecasted to climb into the upper 70s and even lower 80s. With the warmth, expect a sunny day with high clouds and winds from the south/southwest of 5-10 mph.

NWS Fort Worth

When it comes to the weekend weather, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says Saturday could see some scattered showers and storms but nothing considered to be severe. Sunday however, a cold front will make its way closer to town which could bring strong to severe storms along the Red River counties.

NWS Fort Worth

The center added, “A warming and moistening airmass will overspread Central and North Texas on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers are possible east of I-35 on Saturday, but thunderstorms should be held in check as we will be strongly capped. On Sunday, a cold front will approach with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along the Red River and moving through the region Sunday night. A few strong to severe storms will be possible during this time.”

NWS Fort Worth