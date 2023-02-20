DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a very warm start to the week on Monday and Tuesday with some temps reaching into the 80s on both days alongside some breezy conditions, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

North Texas will experience Monday with partly sunny skies with breezy and very warm weather moving through Tuesday.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Records won’t be threatened, but it will bring a hint that Spring isn’t far off. Sandwiched between highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s, tonight will be partly cloudy, breezy, and very mild with lows between 55 and 65 degrees. Southwesterly winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph at times will be the norm. Elevated fire weather concerns will crop up across the Big Country areas and Red River west of I-35 Tuesday afternoon.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

After the warm start will be some rain and storm chances Tuesday night with the best chance of storms coming in overnight.

“Rain and thunderstorms chances will increase Tuesday night with the best chances during the overnight hours. Lows will be mild with mainly lower to mid 60s,” the weather center explained.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Wednesday will see a few strong to marginally severe storms possible in the morning with most of it ending through the day alongside a weak cold front.

“There is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning. A few strong to marginally severe storms will be possible. Precipitation chances will end through the day with the passage of a weak cold front. Dry, warm, and breezy weather is expected Wednesday afternoon with high from the mid 70s to the lower 80s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas