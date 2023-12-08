DALLAS (KDAF) — Friday will be warm and breezy with highs in the 70s, before Saturday brings storm chances and potentially severe weather.

The National Weather Service reported, “Today will start mild and cloudy. The clouds will clear mid to late morning, from west to east, with mostly clear skies in the afternoon. Breezy southwest winds are expected for much of the day. An elevated fire threat exists across western North and Central Texas this afternoon. Tonight: Tonight will be cool and clear across North Texas and mild and breezy across Central and East Texas. Patchy fog will develop in the intersection of the cool and mild air.”

Saturday will be much cooler with a cold front rolling in, bringing thunderstorms with potential hail and strong winds.