DALLAS (KDAF) — Thursday will be warm and humid, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s for the North Texas region.

The National Weather Service reported, “Gusty south winds 15 to 25 mph will occur both today and Friday, but may diminish briefly this evening. High clouds will be persistent over the region through midnight, with low clouds returning for the morning hours Friday. Most areas should be partly to mostly sunny by Friday afternoon. Spring-like temperatures, 10 to 20 degrees above normal in the 70s and lower 80s are expected on Friday afternoon.”