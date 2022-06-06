DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be a warm and breezy night in North Texas with some potential storms late in the evening near Sherman and Paris.

“Warm and breezy conditions are expected tonight with lows in the 70s and southeast winds of 15 to 20 MPH. There will likely be another round of storms across Oklahoma, which could affect the northeastern- most counties late tonight or early Tuesday morning. Severe weather does not appear likely, though gusty winds can be expected as the storms roll through,” NWS Fort Worth says.

Here’s what you can expect Monday night:

Warm and breezy with lows in the 70s

Winds from the southeast range between 15-20 MPH

Storms in Oklahoma could affect the northeastern-most counties

Severe weather is unlikely but gusty winds could accompany these storms

NWS FORT WORTH

“A strengthening high pressure ridge to our west will maintain the warming trend through the end of the week. Both DFW and Waco will have a shot to reach the triple digits, with near-record high temperatures forecast by Friday. There will be occasional relief along the Red River, as storms which form across Oklahoma will move southeast into that region from time to time,” NWS Fort Worth says.