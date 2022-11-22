DALLAS (KDAF) — The morning fog, mist, and clouds will eventually clear in North Texas as Tuesday morning moves to the afternoon, but there is a chance of scattered showers in the region during the night.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports it will be a warm afternoon with highs in the mid-50s to the lower 60s before some scattered showers in the evening time.

“Today will be warmer with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Early morning mist and clouds will gradually clear late this morning and give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Winds will be out of the south less than 10 mph all day,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Rain is back in the forecast with lows in the 40s as scattered showers will spread across the mid-to-lower portion of the region after midnight.

“Scattered showers will begin spreading across Central Texas and into parts of North Texas after midnight. Increasingly cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the 40s region-wide overnight,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas