FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — April is National Volunteer Month and now is the perfect time to get into the giving spirit.

If you have wanted to volunteer, why not cross that off your list of things to do and volunteer for the City of Frisco? Officials say they have plenty of options for people to get involved, including staff for special events, working with the library, filing records and more.

All you have to do to become a volunteer is register online as a volunteer, search for the organization you want to volunteer for and then you will be asked to complete a background check.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, visit friscotexas.gov.