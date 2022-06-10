DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime and that means outdoor activities like swimming, barbecuing, tanning and more.

As you spend more time outside, you may be realizing that it’s time to update your outdoor space. If you don’t know where to start, do not worry. Yelp has compiled a list of outdoor living trends that are gaining popularity in Texas.

Here are some ideas:

Cowboy pools

Outdoor kitchens

Outdoor living rooms

Patio covers and pergolas

Fire pits

Outdoor lighting

Garden sheds

For the full report, visit Yelp.