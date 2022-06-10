DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime and that means outdoor activities like swimming, barbecuing, tanning and more.
As you spend more time outside, you may be realizing that it’s time to update your outdoor space. If you don’t know where to start, do not worry. Yelp has compiled a list of outdoor living trends that are gaining popularity in Texas.
Here are some ideas:
- Cowboy pools
- Outdoor kitchens
- Outdoor living rooms
- Patio covers and pergolas
- Fire pits
- Outdoor lighting
- Garden sheds
For the full report, visit Yelp.