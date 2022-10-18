DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are looking for a night out at the theatre, there is no shortage of opportunities for you.

However, if you are struggling for inspiration, we got you covered. Here are just a few shows and performances coming to North Texas.

The Rebel Industry Showcase – Oct. 29

Baylie Carlton for Rebel Theatrics | Photo credit: Lucas Atkins

Rebel Theatrics is putting on its Rebel Industry Showcase at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 29. The company describes it as a vaudeville-style show featuring some of the best song, scenes and dance numbers from Broadway itself.

This one is great if you want an affordable, family-friendly option. Tickets cost $10 and can be bought here.

The Rocky Horror Show – Oct. 26 to Oct. 30

Lyric Stage is bringing the iconic Rocky Horror Show to Majestic Theatre this upcoming Halloween Weekend. If you are unfamiliar with Rocky Horror Show, you absolutely need to see it in a group setting for your first outing.

It tells the story of a newly-engaged couple who break down in an isolated area and must seek shelter at the bizarre residence of Dr. Frank-n-Furter.

What sets this show apart from the rest is that the audience participates in all of the fun. Tickets cost $28 for general admission and audience participation bags will be available to purchase in the lobby (highly recommended). Costumes are also encouraged.

For more information, click here.

Día de Los Muertos Concert by Dallas Symphony Orchestra – Nov. 1

This Nov. 1 is the Dallas Symphony Orchestra’s annual Día de Los Muertos Concert, in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico in Dallas.

This is also an affordable option for audiences as ticket prices start at $10. If you can’t make it out, but still want to witness the performance, it will be recorded and made available on the orchestra’s Next Stage Digital Concert Series.

For more information, click here.