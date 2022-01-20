DALLAS (KDAF) — Ever wondered what it would be like to work for a Major League Baseball front office? Well, here’s your chance.

Applications are open for the 2022 Charley Pride Fellowship Program. For its second year, the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation will accept five college students to spend their summer with the club’s front office in part of an internship program.

This program was created to honor the late country music star, Charley Pride to build a strong start for students from all backgrounds looking to gain experience in a baseball front office. Students selected will rotate through three office departments they selected based on their interests and will look to gain numerous skills during the 10-week program.

“I will forever be in debt to the Texas Rangers for giving me this incredible career opportunity in sports,” said Ashley Go, former Charley Pride Fellow. “This Fellowship not only introduced me to the most supportive people, but it also gave me valuable experiences that don’t come often in life. I am grateful to have learned more about baseball, but more importantly learned how many different and amazing people it takes to put together a successful organization.”

To apply for the 2022 Charley Pride Fellowship Program, click here.