DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wanted to sing a duet with Kelly Clarkson? It’s hard not to sing along with listening to Since You Been Gone.

Well, now Dallasites will get their chance. The Kelly Clarkson Show’s Kellyoke Bus is making a stop in Dallas this Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3.

This is all part of the show’s Kellyoke Search, where people in New York City, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles will get the chance to virtually sing with Kelly Clarkson.

If you can’t make it out on Saturday, no worries, you can also sing along virtually on TikTok. You may even be featured on the Kelly Clarkson Show. The bus will be at Klyde Warren Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, click here.